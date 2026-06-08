Skies in occupied lands under control of Iranian missiles

For the several time, the powerful Iranian Armed Forces have proven that the skies of the occupied territories and the region are under the country’s will and under the control of the massive roar of the IRGC's devastating aerospace missiles, he underlined.

His remarks came after Iran launched a series of missile strikes against Israeli military targets following the Zionist regime’s attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs and continued violations of the April 8 ceasefire.

Late Sunday, the IRGC announced that it had targeted the Ramat David airbase with ballistic missiles, describing the facility as the source of Israeli aggression against Lebanon. The force said the strike was carried out in response to Israeli attacks that killed and displaced civilians in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

On Monday morning, the IRGC launched ‘Operation Nasr (Victory)’, targeting the Israeli regime’s Tel Nof and Nevatim airbases in the occupied territories. The force said the operation was conducted in response to Israeli missile attacks on several radar sites inside Iran.

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