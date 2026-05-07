Iran to celebrate victory soon: VP Aref

Aref, touring the National Petrochemical Company, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and the Food and Drug Administration, said the country’s reconstruction push is advancing and that sanctions will be lifted with the “great victory of the Iranian people.”

“We will celebrate our victory soon, and the sanctions and pressures imposed on the nation over the years will be removed,” he said.

At the petrochemical company, he called the industry a driver of development and expressed confidence that damaged units will be rebuilt using domestic technology. He also stressed the need for passive defence planning.

Inspecting the shipping group, Aref said Iran is determined to manage the Strait of Hormuz itself — “the Strait of Hormuz is the exclusive property of Iran,” he said — asserting that Iranian control would secure the waterway and benefit all regional countries. He added that Iran was not seeking dominance but regional cooperation to turn the area into an economic hub.

At the Food and Drug Administration headquarters, he condemned attacks on medical centres and medicine production lines during the war, ordered the formation of a special taskforce for healthcare needs, and directed officials to rebuild damaged health and pharmaceutical sites.

Aref’s statements came amid ongoing reconstruction following the recent war, which was imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel.

MNA