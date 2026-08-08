Foreign forces must leave region: Senior adviser to Leader

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Senior Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati wrote, “The recent developments were brought about by the steadfastness of the powerful Armed Forces, the steadfastness of the Iranian people, and the courage of the Axis of Resistance.”

The defeat of the United States and the Zionist regime reinforced the belief that foreign forces, the main cause of insecurity, must leave the region, he said, adding that the regional countries can ensure security through increased cooperation."

The defeat of the United States and the Zionist regime strengthened the belief that foreign forces, the main root cause of insecurity, must leave the region, Velayati underlined.

“The countries of the region can ensure security through increasing cooperation,” he stated.

MNA/ 6911008