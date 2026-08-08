Journalists play leading role in bolstering national unity

Pezeshkian made the remarks at a press conference on Saturday on the occasion of the National Journalists' Day as he discussed the need to preserve domestic cohesion amid the current security situation after the US-Israeli war of aggression committed against Iran.

The president said the United States, the Zionist regime and their analysts understand that a country can no longer be forced into submission through war and missiles alone, but that internal divisions, discord and conflict could be used to achieve such an objective.

Addressing his administration’s main concerns amid the situation of war and “neither war nor peace,” Pezeshkian said the country’s security and defensive capabilities depend on the steadfastness and resistance of the Iranian people and those defending the country.

The president stressed that Iran’s position toward the US has not changed, saying, “America is colonialist, America is criminal, and the Islamic Republic must remain; there is no doubt about this.”

At the same time, he said dialogue and diplomacy have compelled the US to enter into an understanding with Iran.

He stated that Tehran’s positions toward Washington have not changed and that national unity and resistance remain essential to safeguarding the country’s security and defense capabilities.

Pezeshkian also stressed the need to safeguard the achievements made through diplomacy, referring to a violation concerning the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s subsequent response.

He said the other side had been required under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding to act according to guidelines jointly drawn up by the Islamic Republic and Oman, but has failed to do so, prompting Iran to respond.

The president noted that such situations normally require the formation of a team to resolve a violation of an understanding, adding that the process is nevertheless being pursued.

MNA