Reopening Hormuz unrelated to talks btw Iran, Oman: IRGC spox

Speaking to reporters in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan on Saturday, General Hossein Mohebbi addressed the status of the Strait of Hormuz and the requirements for its reopening.

“For us, the Strait of Hormuz is not merely an economic waterway, but rather a key component of our geopolitical and strategic power,” he underlined.

He pointed out that reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the United States fully accepting Iran's conditions and ceasing its interference in regional negotiations; whenever the US accepts Iran's conditions, the Strait of Hormuz will undoubtedly be reopened.

Brigadier General Mohebbi made it clear that the reopening of the strategic waterway has its own legal and defensive mechanisms and is “completely independent” of the negotiation process between Iran and Oman.

The spokesman stressed the strategic importance of the waterway, saying that in the Islamic Republic’s calculations, the Strait of Hormuz is not merely an economic passage and waterway but rather represents the country’s superior geopolitical capacity and power, which is utilized in accordance with Iran’s defense and sovereignty policies.

The IRGC spokesperson said the reopening of the strait is entirely subject to conditions that the Islamic Republic has formally established and communicated. He added that the manner and timing of its reopening directly depend on the extent to which the US accepts those conditions.

Referring to the US obstruction and interference in regional relations, Mohebbi said the enemy must fully accept Iran’s “legal and logical conditions” for the reopening of the transportation routes.

He also said the United States must completely refrain from interfering in negotiations between Iran and Oman or other regional countries, which, he said, are in their final stages.

MNA/ 6910967