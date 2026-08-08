US bombing of Hiroshima, Nagasaki dire crime against humanity

He wrote that on the anniversary of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the mindset that still governs Washington today—one that threatens nations with destruction and targets civilian infrastructure—must be condemned.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Pezeshkian wrote, “On this anniversary of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — among greatest crimes against humanity — those who reject that horror must also condemn the same mentality in Washington that today threatens to wipe out nations and destroy civilian infrastructure. Never again.”

The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, near the end of World War II. Three days later, on August 9, a second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. The attacks caused massive destruction and loss of life, with many victims dying immediately and others succumbing to injuries and radiation-related illnesses in the months and years that followed.

The anniversaries of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings are commemorated worldwide as reminders of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear warfare and the need to prevent the use of nuclear weapons.

MNA