Hormuz to remain closed until US meets Iran's demands

In comments published on Saturday, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s SNSC, said Washington must “correct its behavior” before the strategic waterway can reopen.

He listed six conditions, including ending what he called threats against Leader of Islamic Revolution, permanently halting military action against Iran and its regional allies, withdrawing US naval and air forces involved in the blockade of Iran, compensating Tehran for damage caused during the recent conflicts, lifting US sanctions and releasing Iran’s frozen assets.

Zolghadr said the demands reflected the will of the Iranian people, citing nationwide rallies over the past six days.

“The Supreme National Security Council will not retreat from these demands, whether in war or in negotiations,” he said.

MNA