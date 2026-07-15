Man executed for arson attack on police station in Iran

Iranian Judiciary authorities announced that Mohammad Amini Dehaqani was executed early Wednesday, July 15, after exhausting the legal appeals process.

According to the statement, Amini Dehaqani was convicted of setting fire to the Dehaqan governor's office and damaging public property in Imam Hossein Square on January 9, 2026, as well as attacking the city's central police station during the unrest that month.

Authorities said investigations based on CCTV footage and the defendant's confessions showed that he threw Molotov cocktails at both the governor's office and the police station.

The statement also said the defendant admitted that armed individuals participating in the unrest possessed firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle stolen from police officers, and that he had asked to use the weapon to open fire.

In addition to the arson charges, the statement accused Amini Dehaqani of disseminating anti-government content online, spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic, contacting opposition social media accounts, seeking access to weapons, communicating with pages linked to the Pahlavi family, and sharing images depicting military equipment.

MNA