Arab National Conference throws its weight behind Iran

The Arab National Conference, in a statement released on Wednesday, considered the aggression waged by US and Israeli against Iran as “Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its opposition to the "Zionist-imperialist project."

Weakening and finally, overthrowing Iran are the main aim of the US and Israeli aggression against Iran to pave the way for implementation of the "Greater Israel" project in the Arab lands.

The international body also warned about the increasing dangers of the presence of foreign military bases in some Arab countries, describing it as a serious threat to the Arab national security, the statement added.

Not only these foreign military’s bases endanger the regional peace and security, but also are used as a tool to exert political pressure against regional countries, the Arab National Conference highlighted.

The Arab National Conference is a political and intellectual forum that brings together Arab figures, parties, and activists to strengthen Arab unity, support resistance against the Zionist regime, and examine strategic issues in the Arab world.

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