Top security official says “There will be no retreat”

The SNSC secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said in his first message addressed to the Iranian nation, "The battlefield, the diplomatic front, and the people who poured into the streets with steadfast resistance all proved this, leaving the enemy powerless."

Zolghadr added that, “Now more than ever, the country needs unity and cohesion so that the Americans and Zionists are disappointed on this front as well."

He further stressed to the officials not to make divisive remarks and take devisive action to assist the people and the country to preserve their national unity.

He also noted that, "The arena of unity and cohesion is itself another front in this struggle. A collective effort to avoid any divisive words or actions will, God willing, lead beloved Iran to final victory."

MNA/6841010