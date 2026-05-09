US yet to understand intimidation does not work with Iranians

Russia's Permanent Representative to the international organizations based in Vienna, Austria, Mikhail Ulyanov, responded in an X post to the threatening language used by the U.S. President against Iran, stating: "The US stil doesn’t understand that blackmailing and intimidation do not work with Iranians."

Ulyanov's remarks were a reaction to recent statements by Trump, who implicitly threatened Iran with a nother round of strikes, saying, "If there’s no ceasefire… you’re just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran. They better sign the agreement fast… If they don’t sign, they’re going to have a lot of pain."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also responded to the threat in an X post, writing, "It is a grotesque absurdity that they claim to seek peace and prevent a nuclear crisis, yet their proposed solution is “one big glow.”

MNA