US increases military presence in ME to 50,000 troops: Report

Since February, the United States has increased its troop presence at bases in the Middle East by about 10,000 personnel, bringing the total to 50,000 amid the conflict with Iran, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, before the start of US military operations against Iran, around 40,000 US troops were stationed at bases in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The number of US military personnel in the region now exceeds 50,000.

This is while international and regional efforts are underway for Iran and the US to reach a deal on the permanent cessation of war.

MNA