All ships must have Iran’s permission to pass through Hormuz

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Esmaeil Kowsari has declared that Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz demonstrates the nation’s power and U.S. “desperation,” asserting that all maritime traffic must obtain Iranian authorization.

Reacting to Western media reports regarding the failure of operations to reopen the waterway, the lawmaker dismissed threats from U.S. President Donald Trump as “valueless claims” which are a part of psychological warfare.

Kowsari stated that if the U.S. and Israel possessed the capability to reopen the Strait, they would have attempted it many times by now, but they lack the courage to face the resulting human casualties.

The lawmaker emphasized that Iran’s authority over the Strait is a reality that must be permanently accepted by all countries. He further revealed that an “11-article plan” for the management of the Strait of Hormuz will soon be approved and notified by the Parliament.

Regarding allegations of Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Kowsari denied Iranian involvement, stating that if Tehran takes action, it will officially announce it without fear.

He suggested that the UAE should look for “clues of conspiracy” in Israel, accusing Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to expand the war to delay his court hearings and maintain his political survival. Kowsari concluded that no action is beyond such a “parasite”.

MNA