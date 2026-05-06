Trump retreats again by halting operation in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has announced the temporary suspension of the so-called "Freedom Project," a plan Washington had advanced with the stated aim of facilitating the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most strategically critical waterways.

The announcement follows Iran's resolute warnings issued to Washington and the failure of the United States to achieve the project's objectives in the face of Tehran's firm opposition.

In a statement, Trump said the suspension came in response to requests from several countries, including Pakistan, and was timed to coincide with the continuation of ongoing negotiations with Iran. He framed the pause as a measure designed to create space for progress toward a final agreement, while insisting that what he referred to as the "blockade" would remain in effect.

Trump also referenced what he called "progress in the negotiations," but stopped short of providing any specifics regarding a timeline, framework, or the conditions under which the project might resume.

MNA