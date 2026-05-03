  1. Politics
May 3, 2026, 10:48 PM

Iran, Brazil FMs hold call to discuss war, reg. developments

Iran, Brazil FMs hold call to discuss war, reg. developments

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira do discuss the Zionist regime-US aggression on Iran and other regional developments.

In the telephone conversation, Araghchi explained the latest developments in the West Asian region, and informed his Brazilian counterpart of the diplomatic initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at establishing peace in the region and ending the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.
MNA/6819153

News ID 244197

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