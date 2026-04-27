EU insistance on sanctions hypocratical: Baghaei

In a post on X, Esmaeil Baghaei criticized the European Union’s approach toward Iran, stating that the sanctions imposed on the country “have never had anything to do with human rights” and were, from the outset, designed to “undermine the fundamental rights of the Iranian people.”

Referring to claims made by European officials, he added: “No one believes this disgraceful spectacle. Such posturing will not earn you any credibility on the international stage; rather, it further exposes the hypocrisy and double standards governing Europe’s leadership.”

Baghaei also emphasized that continuing this approach would, in his view, accelerate “Europe’s decline into irrelevance and ineffectiveness” in the international system.

MNA