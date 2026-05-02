No legal limits on level of uranium enrichment: UN mission

In a post on the social media platform X, the mission sharply criticized the United States, describing its record on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament as “deeply shameful.”



The statement asserted that the United States, as a possessor of thousands of nuclear warheads, has openly failed for over five decades to meet its obligations under Articles 1 and 6 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).



The Iranian mission further emphasized that the United States should not be allowed to continue what it described as a “hypocritical and unjust approach” toward other countries on nuclear issues.



The statement also reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment, have consistently been carried out under the monitoring of the IAEA and within the framework of international regulations.

MNA