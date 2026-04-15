Xi Jinping, Lavrov hold meeting in Beijing

Lavrov and Xi Jinping held a meeting as part of the Russian foreign minister’s visit to China, according to TASS.
On the eve of the meeting, the Russian minister held talks in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.
MNA
TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Beijing, with the talks taking place at the Great Hall of the People.
Lavrov and Xi Jinping held a meeting as part of the Russian foreign minister’s visit to China, according to TASS.
On the eve of the meeting, the Russian minister held talks in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.
MNA
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