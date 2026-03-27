IRGC strikes gathering of American terrorists in Kuwait

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its naval forces carried out a combined missile and drone strike on multiple gathering points of American-Zionist terrorists on Bubiyan Island, vowing that retaliation against American terrorist soldiers will continue across the region until their complete withdrawal from Muslim lands.

In a statement released on Friday, the IRGC's Public Relations Department said the operation was conducted as part of the 84th wave of Operation Honest Promise 4 on Friday evening, under the blessed codename "O Sahib al-Zaman" and dedicated to the martyrs of the naval forces, particularly the hero Nader Mahdavi and other comrades who brought America to its knees in the 1980s.

According to the statement, the IRGC Naval Force carried out a surprise combined attack using various destructive drones and ballistic missiles, striking several gathering points of American-Zionist terrorists on Bubiyan Island.

A large number of American terrorist marines were annihilated, and the wounded of these terrorists were transferred to Al-Saleh Al-Sabah, Mohammed Al-Ahmad, and Ali Al-Salem hospitals, the statement read.

Field sources, the IRGC added, reported that these hospitals have been placed under complete lockdown, with Kuwaiti patients being denied admission and discharge, a situation that has sparked protests among the Kuwaiti people.

The IRGC Naval Force declared that retaliatory attacks against American terrorist soldiers will continue in every part of the region with crushing and devastating strikes until their complete removal from Muslim lands.

MNA