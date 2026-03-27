Iran FM discusses latest war developments with UN chief 

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in the region and security and humanitarian implications caused by the US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

Araghchi emphasized Iran's firm determination to continue the legitimate right of self-defense and its national sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Referring to the brutal attacks by the US and the Zionist regime against civilian targets in the country, including schools, hospitals, cultural and historical buildings, public places, and residential areas, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations and the secretary-general to pursue the gross violations of the United Nations Charter and international law, including human rights and humanitarian law, committed by the aggressors.

The Iranian minister stressed Tehran’s determination to continue its “legitimate defense” of its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said the current tensions are a direct result of the aggressive acts of the United States and Israeli regime, adding that preventing vessels linked to “enemies” from passing is a legal right of Iran as a coastal state, while stressing that measures have been taken to ensure maritime safety.

He also called on the United Nations to adopt clear positions and take practical steps to safeguard international peace and security, including condemning the aggressors and holding them accountable.

The UN chief, for his part, reiterated the organization’s position on the need to respect states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing deep concern over the continuation of the war and the loss of life in the region.

Guterres also announced the appointment of Jean Arnault as the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for the Middle East, saying the move aims to enhance direct engagement with Iranian officials and support efforts to resolve the crisis.

MNA/6784368