IRGC launches 71st wave of Operation True Promise 4

The public relations department of the IRGC said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that in a swift but constant operation immediately after the the former waves, "Tel Aviv, in the heart of the occupied Palestinian territories, and points in Rishon LeZion came under missile fire from the Emad super-heavy and pinpointing missile system, as well as Qadr heavy multiple-warhead missiles and detonating drones."

"Other points in the IRGC’s Aerospace target list including the US terrorist army bases in Ali Al Salem Air Base, Al Kharj, and Camp Victoria were also destroyed for the umpteenth time with explosive drones and heavy missiles in a phased erosion process," the statement added.

"After observing, investigating and fully understanding the enemy’s vulnerable points in the first three weeks of the war, the IRGC’s intelligence and operational commanders have introduced new offensive tactics and more modern systems into the battlefield for a new round of impact-oriented operations. The battle will become more difficult and the choices will become limited for the enemy than before," the IRGC statement concluded.

MNA/TSM3546142