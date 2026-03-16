IRGC launches 56th wave of Operation True Promise 4

According to the IRGC statement, the codename of the 56th wave of True Promise 4 Operation was Ya Zainab Kobra and it was conducted in the names of martyrs of resistance, including Martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani.

The target of the latest wave of the retaliatory operation were the logistics command of the south region and the strategic warehouse of Rafael missiles in occupied Palestinian lands and the US base of Dar Adid.

The missiles that were used in the launch were Khorramshahr super heavy missile, Emad and Qadr, the statement said.

Moreover, the positions of the anti-Revolutionary groups in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan region, were targeted by the IRGC drone unit, it concluded.

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