Iran sitting volleyball crowned in Asian games in Nagoya

The Iranian team delivered a commanding performance at the Okazaki Central Park General Gymnasium, defeating Kazakhstan 3-0 in the final with set scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-17 to extend their dominance in the continental competition, Tehran Times reported.

On their way to the final, the Iranian players overcame Thailand, Kazakhstan and China, advancing through the competition with a series of victories. Their success against these opponents paved the way for another appearance in the final, where they completed their campaign with a convincing win over Kazakhstan.

Sitting volleyball is one of the flagship team sports at the Asian Para Games, bringing together some of the continent’s top athletes with physical impairments. Iran’s latest triumph adds another chapter to the country’s distinguished record in the discipline and reinforces their reputation as a major force in Asian para-volleyball.

With their fifth consecutive title secured, Iran’s players once again celebrated a memorable achievement, keeping the gold medal firmly in their hands and extending a remarkable streak of success at the Asian Para Games.

MNA