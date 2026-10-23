Iran foreign exchange reserves to last beyond Trump's term

Hemmati made the remarks while in New York speaking to Bloomberg News on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He said Iran has sufficient foreign exchange resources to withstand economic pressure.

Asked by a Bloomberg reporter about the amount of Iran’s foreign exchange reserves, Hemmati replied, “Do you want to report the amount of these reserves to Trump and the Federal Reserve? I will not disclose the figure to you.”

The Central Bank governor then stressed the adequacy of the country’s foreign exchange resources, saying, “Foreign exchange reserves are in very good condition and will be sufficient for us even after Trump’s adminstration.”

The Bloomberg reporter also asked whether Iran’s foreign exchange reserves would be sufficient to withstand economic pressure over the next two years. Hemmati replied, “Yes, our reserves are absolutely sufficient.”

MNA