6 Israeli soldiers wounded in Palestinian op. in West Bank

Following the wounding of six Israeli soldiers in an anti-Zionist operation in Hebron (Al-Khalil), Netanyahu ordered the city to be placed under siege and security measures to be tightened across the West Bank.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli media reported that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, ordered the cancellation of all Likud party election-related activities scheduled for today, following a shooting incident early this morning at the northern entrance to the city of Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank.

Reports indicate that two Palestinians were killed and six Israeli soldiers were wounded in the shooting. Israel Army Radio stated that the two gunmen were residents of Hebron. According to the Hebrew-language outlet Walla, preliminary investigations suggest that two young Palestinians caught the Israeli forces off guard, opening fire as the soldiers approached them.

The Israeli military announced that the Chief of the General Staff has ordered the reinforcement of troops in the central region and has authorized the establishment of a complete security cordon around the city of Hebron and its surrounding villages.

The Zionist regime's military further stated: "Our forces are currently besieging Hebron and launching an extensive offensive operation in the area."

Netanyahu also announced that he has instructed security forces to place Hebron under siege and to completely seal off the West Bank. He claimed that Israeli forces had prevented a larger-scale attack in the West Bank, and asserted that they would pursue Hamas operatives—and those backing them—anywhere and at any time.

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