US forces deployed 600–700 km away from Strait of Hormuz

“Today, the Americans are not present in the Persian Gulf. They have moved 600 to 700 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz, and their vessels are no longer seen in the area,” Ozamayi said.

“The United States no longer has a place in the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

Ozamayi’s remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump accused Iran of trying to drive up oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections by spreading what he called “fake news” about mine explosions and attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump claimed that the volume of oil transiting the strait had now exceeded pre-war levels, arguing that Iran was resorting to various measures to push oil prices higher.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices rose above $113 per barrel on Friday, reaching their highest level in five months.

MNA