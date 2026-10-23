  1. Politics
Oct 23, 2026, 10:26 AM

Iran to sue US over illegal naval blockade: senior MP

Iran to sue US over illegal naval blockade: senior MP

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker has said that Tehran will sue the United States over its illegal naval blocakade in internatinal legal bodies.

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said in an interview with Mehr that Iran will lodge a complaint against the US over its illegall blockade.

He said that the Foreign Ministry and Judiciary in Iran have the prime duty in that regard.

Kowasari also noted that the international bodies have the legal juricdication to sue the US over Iran's blockade but they have not lived up to their commitments.

The seniro lawmaker called on the Iranian Judiciary to document the negative impact of the US criminal blocalde on the livlihood and health of Iranians in order to sue the aggressor over that.

MNA/6985505

News ID 248828

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