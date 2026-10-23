Iran to sue US over illegal naval blockade: senior MP

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said in an interview with Mehr that Iran will lodge a complaint against the US over its illegall blockade.

He said that the Foreign Ministry and Judiciary in Iran have the prime duty in that regard.

Kowasari also noted that the international bodies have the legal juricdication to sue the US over Iran's blockade but they have not lived up to their commitments.

The seniro lawmaker called on the Iranian Judiciary to document the negative impact of the US criminal blocalde on the livlihood and health of Iranians in order to sue the aggressor over that.

MNA/6985505