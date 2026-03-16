Ammo depot of US airbase in UAE detonated in Iranian strike

The IRGC released the 41st statement on the developments during the retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 on Monday, March 16.

It said the IRGC Navy conducted an “accurate and devastating operation” this morning, hitting the central ammunition storage depot of Al Dhafra airbase, belonging to the US terrorist forces.

According to the statement, tremendous explosions ripped through the American airbase, resulting in an evacuation order.

The American terrorists were forced to clear their fighter jets from Al Dhafra airbase and transfer them to other inland bases, the IRGC said.

MNA/TSN