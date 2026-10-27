  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2026, 1:44 PM

Iran, Jordan FMs discuss ties, reg. developments by phone

Iran, Jordan FMs discuss ties, reg. developments by phone

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held a telephone call on Tuesday to discuss mutual ties and the latest developments in the region.

During the phone call, the two foreign ministers exchanged their views on the bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and issues of the mutual interest.

MNA

News ID 248961

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