Iran, Jordan FMs discuss ties, reg. developments by phone

During the phone call, the two foreign ministers exchanged their views on the bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and issues of the mutual interest.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held a telephone call on Tuesday to discuss mutual ties and the latest developments in the region.
During the phone call, the two foreign ministers exchanged their views on the bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and issues of the mutual interest.
MNA
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