Yemen says destroyed two Saudi military plane at airports

Accoridng to local Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, reported two successful operations deep within Saudi territory.

He stated: "By the grace of God, our armed forces managed to target two military transport aircraft using two ballistic missiles—one at Najran Airport and the other at the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait. Both operations were successful, thanks to God."

Earlier, Yahya Saree had also announced that, with the help of God Almighty, the Yemeni Armed Forces successfully targeted the Ras Tanura refinery in the Eastern Province with a ballistic missile. He noted that the strike was precise and caused a massive fire at the impact site.

It is worth noting that the Yemeni Armed Forces have consistently stated that they will continue their attacks against Saudi Arabia until the kingdom ceases its assaults on Yemen and lifts the blockade.

MNA/6991823