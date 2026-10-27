Iran, Russia presidents hold meeting in Moscow

Putin received Iran’s President Pezeshkian at the Kremlin following the 8th Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Moscow on Tuesday evening.

Putin announced in remarks published on Tuesday, after meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian in the Kremlin: Russia is fulfilling all its commitments regarding projects in Iran. The construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is underway.

The Russian President continued: In a bilateral meeting with Pezeshkian, I discussed the situation in the Middle East (West Asia); an issue that is causing concern. We hope that developments in the Middle East will move in a positive direction.

Vladimir Putin then added: I am always pleased to meet with you. Trade exchanges between Russia and Iran have increased by 10.4 percent in the first 8 months of this year. The summit of the leaders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum was very productive.

MNA/6991977