  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2026, 10:31 AM

Israeli forces close all entry points to Ramallah in WB

Israeli forces close all entry points to Ramallah in WB

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Israeli forces have closed all entry points to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli troops have also set up checkpoints on alternative routes used by residents.

The Israeli forces closed the Ein Siniya and Atara checkpoints, as well as the Rawabi gate north of Ramallah, along with the Nabi Saleh and Aboud gates to the northwest, local sources told Wafa.

A checkpoint was also set up near the Ministry of Education district on the al-Bireh-Jalazone road, while another was erected on the road connecting the village of Yabroud with the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

MNA 

News ID 248956

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