Israeli forces close all entry points to Ramallah in WB

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli troops have also set up checkpoints on alternative routes used by residents.

The Israeli forces closed the Ein Siniya and Atara checkpoints, as well as the Rawabi gate north of Ramallah, along with the Nabi Saleh and Aboud gates to the northwest, local sources told Wafa.

A checkpoint was also set up near the Ministry of Education district on the al-Bireh-Jalazone road, while another was erected on the road connecting the village of Yabroud with the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

MNA