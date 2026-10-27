  1. Economy
Oct 27, 2026, 3:41 PM

Border restriction harm Iraq national interests: Iraqi MP

Border restriction harm Iraq national interests: Iraqi MP

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Karim Aliwi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, says that the Iraqi government deicion to restrict borders withh Iran harm the Iraqis' national interests and sovereignty.

The Iraqi lawmaker's remarks came after the closure of the Al-Sheib border crossing, known as Chazabeh on the Iranian side, on October 21. The crossing is located in Iraq’s Maysan province and serves as an important route for trade between the two countries.

Aliwi stressed that decisions concerning relations with neighboring countries should be made in accordance with Iraq’s national interests and should not be influenced by external pressure.

The closure prompted protests in Maysan province. Some lawmakers and local officials have warned of the decision’s potential economic consequences, including disruptions to cross-border trade and rising commodity prices. The Iraqi Parliament has also formed a committee to investigate the reasons behind the closure. Iraqi officials have cited a review of security and technical arrangements as among the reasons for the decision.

MNA

News ID 248965

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