There would be no negotiations with US

Mohammad Mokhber emphasized that the United States has mobilized all its facilities to disintegrate Iran since the glorious victory of 1979 Islamic Revolution but failed to achieve its sinister goal.

Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, he pointed to the historical enmity of the United States with Iran, emphasizing that Americans have been thinking of dividing Iran since the Islamic Revolution and for this reason, they left no stone unturned to show their enmity towards the Iranian nation and government.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mokhber pointed to the massive turnout of the Iranian people in all scenes to defend their country, adding that terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime made all their utmost efforts to undermine the Islamic Republic on the international stage, but they could not realize their malicious objectives.

Referring to the recent crimes committed by US and Israeli against Iran, he stated, “Both enemies and noble people of the country should know that not only the country’s enmity towards the terrorist US government will not be mitigated but also it will be intensified day by day.”

MNA