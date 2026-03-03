UN calls for investigation into deadly strike on Minab school

"The High Commissioner (Volker Turk) calls for a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the attack. The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it," U.N. human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva press briefing.
"This is absolutely horrific," Shamdasani said, adding that images circulating on social media captured "the essence of the destruction, despair and senselessness and cruelty of this conflict".
Over 160 people, mostly children, were martyred following an Israeli-American strike on an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, on Saturday morning.
MNA
