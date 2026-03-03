  1. Politics
Mar 3, 2026, 4:02 PM

UN calls for investigation into deadly strike on Minab school

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday urged what it called ​the forces behind a deadly attack on a ‌girls' school in Iran to investigate and share insights into the incident, without saying who it believed was responsible.

"The High Commissioner (Volker Turk) ​calls for a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation ​into the circumstances of the attack. The onus is ⁠on the forces that carried out the attack to ​investigate it," U.N. human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told ​a Geneva press briefing. 

"This is absolutely horrific," Shamdasani said, adding that images circulating on social media captured "the essence of the destruction, despair and ​senselessness and cruelty of this conflict".

Over 160 people, mostly children, were martyred following an Israeli-American strike on an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, on Saturday morning. 

