Mar 3, 2026, 11:47 AM

Funeral held for Minab school victims

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Funeral processions were held in the southern city of Minab on Tuesday for 139 schoolgirls and teachers killed in an Israeli-American attack.

The strike occurred on the morning of Saturday, March 1, targeting a girls' elementary school in Minab. Initial reports indicate that over 160 students and staff were killed in the incident, with an additional 90 individuals wounded.

Today's funeral saw a large turnout of mourners from Minab and across Hormozgan province. The coffins of 139 identified victims from the 165 total fatalities were carried through the streets by grieving residents, many of whom were observing the Ramadan fast.

Iranian officials have condemned the attack on the school as a criminal act by the US and Israel. 

MNA 

