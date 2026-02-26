353 Iranian figures issue statement opposing war

A group of 353 Iranian political figures and civil society activists has issued a statement titled “No to War and Aggression Against Iran,” firmly opposing any military action against the country.

The statement reads as follows:

Violence and war are the greatest evils in politics. War kills people, destroys, plunges families into grief, annihilates infrastructure, creates poverty, sacrifices the innocent, fosters more violence, intensifies problems and crises, diminishes our capacity to resolve them, and darkens the prospects for development, democracy, justice, and prosperity in Iran. Netanyahu and other war hawks in Washington clearly aim, through warmongering, sanctions, and threats, to destabilize and undermine our country. The unbearable loss of lives in Dey 1404 (January 2026), or any other cause, does not justify war, inflict suffering on more compatriots, or bring destruction to Iran in any form.

We, a group of concerned Iranians, despite the full diversity of our political positions, unequivocally and without hesitation oppose any aggression against Iran. We believe that the remedy—even if difficult—lies within our homeland, through constructive, development-oriented, and transformative internal change. We must speak out loudly and clearly against the destructive path of war. In the face of any aggression against Iran, we will stand firmly in support of our country. We also call on our fellow citizens, and on those with influence, credibility, and reach, to raise their voices even louder against aggression and war.

Signed by 353 prominent Iranian political figures and civil society activists from a wide range of political views

MNA