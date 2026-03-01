Muqtada al-Sadr condoles martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

“Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” Al-Sadr said, expressing “profound sorrow and anguish” on the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He prayed that Almighty God accept him (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) “among the martyrs and the righteous,” grant him His boundless mercy, and reunite him with his ancestors.

He went on to say that Iraq has declared three days of mourning in the country to pay tribute to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in Israeli-American strikes on Iran on Saturday morning.

