Iran declares 40 days of mourning after Leader’s martyrdom

In a statement released early on Sunday, the Iranian administration confirmed the martyrdom of the Leader in US-Israeli terrorist attacks.

Highlighting Ayatollah Khamenei’s judicious leadership for over 37 years, his bearing of the flag of Islam’s front with bravery and faith, and his leading the Muslim Ummah against Kufr and arrogance, the statement described the late Leader as the example of self-sacrifice and resistance in the contemporary era.

The Iranian administration offered condolences to Imam Zaman (AS), the noble Iranian nation, the great Islamic Ummah, and all free-thinking people of the world on this great loss.

It also declared 40 days of national mourning and 7 days of public holiday.

This major crime will not remain unanswered, and those behind it will be made to regret their move, the statement went on to say.

MNA/TSN3528137