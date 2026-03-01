Araghchi offers condolences over Ayatollah Khamenei martyrdom

Opening his statement with a Quranic verse honoring steadfast believers, Araghchi expressed deep sorrow over the “Ali-like martyrdom” of the wise leader.

He extended condolences to Imam Mahdi, the noble Iranian nation, and the broader Islamic Ummah.

The Foreign Minister characterized Ayatollah Khamenei as a leader firm in decision-making, profound in strategic judgment, and steadfast in the path of truth. He said the late leader leaves behind a lasting legacy of dignity, wisdom, and resistance that will remain alive and inspiring.

Araghchi acknowledged that the martyrdom of such a figure represents a great loss and profound grief, but stressed that his school of thought and enduring guidance will continue to shape the nation’s course.

He described the current moment as a decisive juncture, emphasizing that safeguarding the precious legacy and continuing the luminous path of the “righteous servant of God” constitutes a historic responsibility for all.

MNA