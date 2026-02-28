Israel threatens all regional states, not just Iran

Continuing his intensive diplomatic outreach following the joint U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iran, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the rapidly escalating crisis.

During the call, Araghchi detailed the atrocities committed by "American and Zionist aggressors," specifically highlighting Saturday morning's missile strike on a girls' elementary school in the city of Minab. The attack, which so far killed 51 young students and wounded 60 others, was characterized by the Iranian foreign minister as a horrific crime against innocent civilians.

Araghchi described the joint military aggression as a "gross violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter" and "a clear crime against international peace and security."

He reiterated Iran's inherent right to defend the nation with all its capabilities in accordance with international law.

While reaffirming Iran's commitment to maintaining its policy of good neighborliness and friendship with all regional countries, Araghchi delivered a broader message regarding the nature of the conflict.

"The imposed war by the U.S. and the Israeli regime is not only against the Iranian nation, but against all countries of the region and the Muslim world," Araghchi stated.

He called upon all Muslim nations and regional governments to fulfill their "historical responsibility" in confronting and neutralizing "the sinister plot of the Israeli regime to destabilize Islamic countries."

