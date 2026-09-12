Iran talking with BRICS members to ease Iran accession in NDB

Speaking in a meeting with his counterparts at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that Iran is discussing with other members of the BRICS group of the emerging economies to facilitate its membership at the New Development Bank (NDB).

Regarding the obstacles created for Iran's membership in the BRICS New Development Bank, Araghchi stressed that some certain countries are creating hurdles on this way, so that consultations are currently underway to facilitate the process and resolve these issues

Emphasizing the importance of BRICS leaders' summit and the consultations held within this framework, the Iranian foreign minister noted that BRICS Business Council was set up on Friday. The meeting featured notable speeches by Russian President Vladimir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian talked about using local and national currencies among the BRICS member states which drew significant attention, he emphasized.

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