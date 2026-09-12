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Sep 12, 2026, 10:05 PM

Yemen Army vows response to Saudi Arabia's 129 airstrikes

Yemen Army vows response to Saudi Arabia's 129 airstrikes

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces has declared that Sanaa will respond to Saudi aggression after reporting 129 enemy airstrikes in 48 hours.

Reporting that Saudi enemy fighter jets have bombed Yemen 129 times over the past 48 hours, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated: "These attacks will not go unanswered."

According to Al-Masirah, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that Saudi enemy fighter jets had carried out 129 airstrikes against the provinces of Taiz, Ma'rib, Al-Hudaydah, Al-Jawf, Sa'dah, 'Amran, and Hajjah over the last 48 hours.

The spokesman stated that the Saudi airstrikes were conducted using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that had taken off from Saudi military bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif.

He emphasized: "By the will of God, the Saudi attacks on our people will not go unanswered and will be met with punishment."

MNA/6945165

News ID 247688

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