Pezeshkian, Modi stress broadening Tehran-New Delhi relations

Pezeshkian met with Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit hosted by India, where the Iranian president stressed the need to promote ties among regional countries.

Referring to the numerous commonalities between Iran and India, Pezeshkian stated that “These commonalities can help promote cooperation.”

He also emphasized that Iran attaches great importance to the expansion of relations among BRICS member states in all fields, particularly in the economic and financial spheres.

Following the meeting, Modi, in a post on his official Instagram account, expressed his pleasure at meeting the Iranian president in New Delhi.

“We spoke about taking the India-Iran friendship forward with a long-term and win-win strategy,” he said.

The prime minister also stressed his country’s determination to remain steadfast “in its commitment to pursuing lasting peace in the region.”

MNA