Iran, Oman FMs discuss regional developments by phone

Badr al-Busaidi and Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest regional developments and issues of mutual interests in a phone call on Saturday, accoridng to the Iranian foreign ministry.
MNA/6945123
TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman discussed the latest regional developments and issues of mutual interests in a phone call on Saturday.
Badr al-Busaidi and Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest regional developments and issues of mutual interests in a phone call on Saturday, accoridng to the Iranian foreign ministry.
MNA/6945123
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