  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2026, 12:56 PM

Pezeshkian meets with Indian president at BRICS Summit

Pezeshkian meets with Indian president at BRICS Summit

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday on the sidelines of BRICS Summit.

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed the bilateral relations, the latest regional and international developments and issues of the mutual interest.

Further details on the talks between Pezeshkian and Murmu will be published subsequently.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi, India, on September 12–13, 2026 under India's 2026 BRICS chair. It brings together delegations from the BRICS members, partner countries, outreach invitees and several international organizations.

MA/6944657

News ID 247670
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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