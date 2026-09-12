Pezeshkian meets with Indian president at BRICS Summit

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed the bilateral relations, the latest regional and international developments and issues of the mutual interest.

Further details on the talks between Pezeshkian and Murmu will be published subsequently.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi, India, on September 12–13, 2026 under India's 2026 BRICS chair. It brings together delegations from the BRICS members, partner countries, outreach invitees and several international organizations.

MA/6944657