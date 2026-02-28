Bolivian plane crash kills 15 people, injures 28

"The information about 28 injured and 15 killed has been confirmed," she said at a news conference broadcast live on Bolivia TV. Earlier reports said that there were 15 dead and 12 injured as a result of the crash.

According to Bolivia’s Defense Ministry, the C-130 Hercules transporting banknotes ordered by the country’s central bank was flying from the city of Santa Cruz to El Alto and crashed near the airport, TASS reported.

According to the civil aviation administration, the aircraft went outside the lane and collided with vehicles on an adjacent road.

Clashes broke out at the scene between police and people who tried to collect the banknotes that had fallen out of the plane.

MNA