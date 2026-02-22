Yemen's Ansarullah reacts to Israeli attacks on Lebanon

The political bureau of Ansarallah has strongly condemned recent Israeli military operations in Lebanon, as well as remarks made by the US envoy to occupied Palestine, Mike Huckabee.

In a statement cited by Al Mayadeen, the movement denounced the “bloody massacre” carried out by the Israeli regime in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

The statement also condemned Israeli strikes targeting the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon, describing the actions as aggression against Palestinian Resistance groups.

Addressing recent remarks made by Huckabee, the group stressed that the comments reflected US support for the expansionist ambitions at the expense of Palestine and Arab countries.

Ansarallah further called on Arab governments to act jointly and responsibly to confront the growing regional threats.

