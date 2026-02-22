Arab states condemn US ambassador's pro-Israel rhetoric

Several Arab countries condemned the American diplomat in harsh terms.

Saudi Arabia described his words as "reckless" and "irresponsible", while Jordan said it was "an assault on the sovereignty of the countries of the region".

Kuwait decried what it called a "flagrant violation of the principles of international law", while Oman said the comments "threatened the prospects for peace" and stability in the region, ABS-CBN Corporation reported.

Egypt's foreign ministry reaffirmed "that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory or any other Arab lands".

The Palestinian Authority said on X that Huckabee's words "contradict US President Donald Trump's rejection of (Israel) annexing the West Bank".

MNA