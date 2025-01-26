Kyiv has been adamant that it needs firm security guarantees to agree to a ceasefire with Moscow, viewing NATO membership as the best guarantee. Moscow, while expressing eagerness to start peace talks, has argued that Ukraine’s NATO aspirations were among the root causes of the conflict with Kyiv, and has stated that any settlement must involve Ukrainian neutrality and demilitarization.

“Ukraine will never be in NATO,” Fico said on Saturday, RT reported.

He added that “recent statements by some politicians indicate that Ukraine will also have huge problems in joining the EU.”

His comments come amid a growing divide between Bratislava and Kiev, as Fico’s government has taken a critical stance on Western policies regarding the Ukraine conflict. Since assuming office, Fico has frozen Slovakia’s military aid to Ukraine and advocated for peace talks. He previously insisted that his government would oppose Kyiv’s accession to NATO.

Fico has criticized Vladimir Zelensky’s leadership, suggesting that Kyiv’s opposition to a ceasefire with Russia has prolonged the conflict.

“President Zelensky was asked whether a ceasefire is possible. He said that a ceasefire is for the weak and that the war must continue,” Fico said, without indicating when the statement was made. He also accused the Western powers of exploiting Ukraine in an effort to weaken Russia.

“The war started in February 2022. In April, a peace agreement was on the table that both the Ukrainian and Russian sides were prepared to sign. However, Western diplomats and politicians came and said, ‘The Ukrainians must not sign this, because this war is a great opportunity to bring the Russians to their knees,’” he stated, referring to the failed negotiations in Istanbul in the spring of 2022. Fico argued that the West’s strategy has since backfired.

“No Russian was brought to their knees. Ukraine fell to its knees by itself, succumbing to the pressure of the West,” he said, adding that the conflict has left Kyiv fully reliant on international aid.

Fico urged Ukraine to engage in peace talks sooner rather than later, warning that, even given the current state of affairs, “Ukraine will end up losing a third of its territory and will still be occupied by foreign troops” once a settlement is reached.

Slovakia, a member of both NATO and the EU, has frequently dissented from Brussels’ policies on Ukraine under Fico’s leadership. He has supported ceasefire initiatives led by China and Brazil and recently offered Slovakia as a venue for peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

SD/